Bosnia boss Susic refuses to criticise Nigeria

The Balkan nation's next task in Group F is to tackle the African outfit, who were expected to down Iran on Monday but they failed to break them down in a scoreless stalemate.

Susic, who is preparing Bosnia for a crucial battle against Nigeria on Saturday, was not about to criticise Stephen Keshi's men.

"Really, it's very difficult to find some opinion after the last match," Susic said.

"As for me I felt the Nigeria national team were playing with a (middle) three plus one…(up front) and it's very, very hard to give opinion on the match.

"Also you have to take into consideration that they have a very good goalkeeper (Vincent Enyeama), he is from France's top league and he didn't concede any in his last 11.

"Nigeria know how to play and they can play much better."

Susic said he was undecided on whether he would alter his starting line-up, after their brave 2-1 defeat to title aspirants Argentina.

"We have still four days before the next match," he said.

"I think I may change the squad but it depends on the situation. Our players will train in different formations and combination.

"I (am) not going announce the team before the coming match because I'm still thinking how to play it and which formation to use."

Susic sprang a surprise against Argentina, choosing not to play two up front - as he usually does - and leaving Vedad Ibisevic on the bench.

Izet Hajrovic, Zvjezdan Misimovic and Senad Lulic were preferred as a trio behind lead striker Edin Dzeko but Susic may be tempted to bring Ibisevic back into his starting XI versus Nigeria.

Dzeko and Ibisevic combined for 18 goals in qualifying for Bosnia-Herzegovina.