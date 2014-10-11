Boss Coleman hails his mature Wales players

Two Gareth Bale goals clinched a 2-1 in Andorra in their opening Group B fixture last month, and they more than held their own in a 0-0 draw against a strong Bosnia-Herzegovina side in Cardiff on Friday.

That point leaves Wales top of the group, although Belgium and Israel remain a point behind having only played once.

Wales host Cyprus in Cardiff on Monday, and Coleman believes his team are showing positive signs of maturity, even without senior figures Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen.

"These players have grown up," he said.

"They're not scared of it, they've accepted the compliment of being called the 'golden generation'.

"That's a huge compliment, I've told them they've got to earn it and they knew the pressure going into the game.

"There was a big crowd for a reason but they didn't disappoint. If we beat Cyprus I think it will have been a productive camp."