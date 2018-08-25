Bournemouth 2 Everton 2: Concern for Keane as Richarlison, Smith see red

A thrilling 2-2 draw between Bournemouth and Everton ended in concerning fashion as Michael Keane was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace following a sickening aerial collision in stoppage time.

The scorer of Everton's second goal required oxygen following a mid-air clash with team-mate Idrissa Gueye, forcing a lengthy break in play and overshadowing what had been an eventful clash featuring two red cards.

Keane's injury came after Bournemouth had impressively cancelled out a two-goal deficit, Joshua King converting a 75th-minute penalty and Nathan Ake prodding home an equaliser four minutes later.

Everton had earlier defied Richarlison's first-half sending off for retaliation against Adam Smith to establish what seemed a match-winning cushion courtesy of Theo Walcott and defender Keane.

But, though Smith himself received his marching orders in between that quickfire salvo, the Cherries snapped into action to net twice in four minutes and ensure both teams remain unbeaten after their opening three Premier League fixtures.

FT: A battling performance from the 10-man Blues. Despite goals from and , it ends all square. 2-2 August 25, 2018

Eddie Howe's men appeared certain to secure a third successive victory when Richarlison was dsmissed late in the first half, the in-form winger punished for a gentle headbutt as he reacted to full-back Smith's apparent provocation.

Everton had other ideas, though, and stunned the home crowd by scoring twice in 21 minutes after the interval, Walcott first beating Asmir Begovic at his near post before Keane doubled the lead with a fine header.

The goals came either side of a Smith red card for pulling back Walcott that had seemed set to condemn the Cherries to defeat, only for another unlikely comeback to be mounted courtesy of King - converting a penalty won by Callum Wilson - and Ake, who bundled home at point-blank range shortly before Keane's injury cast the contest into a negative light.