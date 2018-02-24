Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 2: Hosts in thrilling fightback after Gayle double

Dan Gosling completed a dramatic late comeback as Bournemouth came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Newcastle United.

Rafael Benitez's side travelled to the Vitality Stadium after a shock 1-0 victory over Manchester United last time out, and looked like making it back-to-back Premier League wins after Dwight Gayle twice pounced on poor goalkeeping from Asmir Begovic.

After allowing Gayle to beat him to a low delivery for the 17th-minute opener, Begovic enabled the former Crystal Palace striker to double his tally on the stroke of half-time as he let another cross slip under him.

Bournemouth pushed to find a way back into the game, and a lifeline arrived courtesy of a fantastic long-range effort from Adam Smith 10 minutes from time.

And parity was restored in the 89th minute as former Newcastle midfielder Gosling turned home from Nathan Ake's ball into the box.

Newcastle did cling on for a draw but missed a chance to go four points clear of the drop. The Magpies are two clear of the bottom three with Bournemouth three further ahead of them, a run of just one defeat in eight top-flight games cold comfort for Benitez after the late setback.

It took 10 minutes for either goalkeeper to be forced into a save as Martin Dubravka, coming off an impressive debut against Jose Mourinho's men, sprung to his left to parry Callum Wilson's effort on the turn.

But, after Kenedy had fired over with a pair of long-range efforts, Newcastle took the lead with a well-worked move.

Jonjo Shelvey played a brilliant ball down the right for Matt Ritchie, whose low cross eventually fell to Gayle as he won a challenge with Begovic before nonchalantly backheeling the ball into the empty net.

Ritchie then curled wide from 25 yards out as Newcastle continued in the ascendancy.

Junior Stanislas and Gosling both lashed volleys over before Newcastle, having struggled to retain possession in the closing stages of the first half, doubled their advantage against the run of play.

Paul Dummett's cross to the far post was met by Ayoze Perez, the Spaniard's pull back going through the legs of Begovic and finding Gayle, who was presented with another tap-in.

Bournemouth had a penalty claim waved away by Roger East in the opening stages of the second half after Jamaal Lascelles collided with Ryan Fraser.

Perez and Shelvey spurned gilt-edged chances to make it three either side of a fine Dubravka save from Steve Cook, and those wasted opportunities ultimately proved costly as Smith fired a stunning strike in off the bar before Gosling struck with a confident side-foot finish as a previously composed Newcastle defence crumbled.

There was still time for Bournemouth to pull off a remarkable turnaround but Newcastle did at least save a point, yet they still have plenty of work to do to preserve their top-flight status.