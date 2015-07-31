Bournemouth beaten by battling Cardiff

Cardiff City came from behind to defeat Bournemouth 3-2 at Dean Court as an Alex Revell brace proved decisive.

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, who face Hoffenheim on Saturday in a final friendly before their Premier League debut next weekend, took a 27th-minute lead thanks to Tokelo Rantie, who beat the offside trap and skipped past goalkeeper Simon Moore before netting.

Joe Ralls powered home from the edge of the penalty area to haul Cardiff level and Revell made no mistake from close range on the stroke of half-time to put the visitors ahead.

And Revell made it 3-1 just after the hour as he lost his marker and cooly converted when one-on-one with Adam Federici.

Marc Pugh sparked hope of a comeback when he cut inside from the left flank to pull one back with 20 minutes to go, but Championship side Cardiff held on.