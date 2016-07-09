Bournemouth complete Cook capture

England youth international Lewis Cook has signed for AFC Bournemouth on a four-year deal, the club announced on Friday.

Cook moves to the Vitality Stadium from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £6million, rising to a potential £10m.

The 19-year-old midfielder was awarded the Football League Young Player of the Year for 2015-16, previously won by the likes of Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Tottenham's Dele Alli and Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne.

Cook made his first team debut in 2014, going on to make 85 appearances for Leeds across the next two seasons, before being snapped up by Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

"Delighted to sign for AFC Bournemouth, looking forward to meeting the team and excited for the season ahead!" Cook posted via his official Twitter account.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "We're pleased to be bringing one of the country's brightest prospects to the club.

"Lewis has impressed since earning his spot in the Leeds United first-team and we feel that he can continue his rapid progress under the tutelage of [manager] Eddie [Howe] and [assistant] Jason [Tindall].

"He's represented England at youth level and won plenty of individual awards last season, we're excited to see him flourish further at Vitality Stadium over the next four years."