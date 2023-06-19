Bournemouth part company with Gary O'Neil "in the best interests" of club

Bournemouth have parted company with manager Gary O'Neil.

The shock decision comes following O'Neil keeping the Cherries in the Premier League with a number of games to spare last season. O'Neil replaced Scott Parker as manager just three games into the campaign for his first managerial job.

Now, US owner Bill Foley has confirmed that the former defender will be leaving the club, despite returning with 10 wins and six draws last season to keep Bournemouth's Premier League status.

"Gary's achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for. This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season," Foley said.

"As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium.

"We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.

"Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club. I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary and wish him all the best for the future."