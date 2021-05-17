Bournemouth v Brentford live stream: how to watch the Championship play-offs wherever you are in the world

Bournemouth v Brentford live stream, Sky Sports, Monday 17 May, 6pm BST

Bournemouth and Brentford will both be looking to establish a first-leg lead when they meet in the Championship play-off semi-finals on Monday.

Brentford were beaten finalists last year, going down 2-1 to Fulham at Wembley. They were keen to avoid the end-of-season tournament and go up automatically this campaign, but ultimately finished four points adrift of Watford in second place. Brentford will hope their play-off experience stands them in good stead, while the fact they finished third in the season proper suggests they are the strongest of the bunch.

Brentford also go into the play-offs in fine form, having won each of their four previous matches. They were the top scorers in the division, scoring 79 goals - four more than champions Norwich - in their 46 fixtures. Thomas Frank’s side also boast an excellent away record, with Norwich the only side to accumulate more points on the road than the Bees.

Bournemouth finished sixth in the standings and head into the play-offs on the back of three consecutive defeats. Perhaps that is not as significant as it usually is, however, with the Cherries having been guaranteed a play-off place for a few weeks. Bournemouth are hoping to join Norwich and Watford, with whom they were relegated from the Premier League last season, at the top table again next term.

Jonathan Woodgate joined the club as first-team coach in February, but he will lead Bournemouth in the play-offs as manager. Securing promotion would surely be enough to earn him the job on a full-time basis, but Bournemouth’s failure to take a point off Brentford in the regular season suggests they are underdogs in this semi-final.

Bournemouth remain without Lewis Cook, who is recovering from an ACL injury, but Woodgate has no fresh injury concerns to contend with.

Brentford will be without Josh DaSilva for the play-offs, but Rico Henry and Henrik Dalsgaard could be back in time for the trip to the south coast.

Kick-off is at 6pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

