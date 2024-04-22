Boxing legend Ricky Hatton reveals Manchester City childhood hero

By Steven Chicken
Lewis Watson
Georgi Kinkladze lit up Maine Road at a time when Manchester City fans did not have much to shout about

Georgi Kinkladze at Manchester City.
(Image credit: Getty)

Manchester City fans born into the current era will not know what it is like to find a hero in an overall rubbish side, but Ricky Hatton’s own childhood icons were all cut from that mould.

A far cry from the all-conquering side that has featured genuine global stars like Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne over the past 15 years, young Manchester City supporters in the 1990s like Hatton had to make do with rather more modest childhood heroes.

