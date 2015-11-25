Boyd against USA match proposal

Kris Boyd is not keen on the idea of Celtic playing a Scottish Premiership match against Dundee in the United States.

Dundee have confirmed the two teams are discussing the possibility of taking a league match to the USA – with Boston and Philadelphia potential venues – although they are yet to formally propose the idea to the SPFL.

Former Rangers striker Boyd played in MLS for Portland Timbers in 2012, but would rather see domestic matches remain in Scotland.

"It is not for me," the 32-year-old told BBC Sport. "With the two of them being Scottish clubs, it is right that they play in Scotland.

"It is obviously a big market for Celtic with them being a worldwide club and, because Dundee's owners are American, that is why they will be trying to explore it.

"There are a lot of Scottish people living in America and there is interest, but the majority of Dundee fans will be from Dundee.

"I don't imagine there will be a lot in America. With Celtic, there will be. That comes with the size of the club."

Despite being against the idea of matches in the States, Boyd thinks there is plenty for Scottish clubs to learn from the rise of MLS.

He continued: "Scottish clubs can go over and see what is going on and try and make things better – but bring it back here to try and make the Scottish game better in Scotland.

"Football [in USA] is definitely getting bigger. The majority of clubs are now playing in front of 20,000 every week. Seattle are playing in front of 60,000 – that is as big as Rangers and Celtic!"

Celtic previously revealed they are looking into the possibility of starting a franchise that would play in the North American Soccer League, which is one level below MLS.