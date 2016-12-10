Bradley delighted by Swansea response and clean sheet

Bob Bradley praised Swansea City's defensive focus as well as their response to last weekend's drubbing by Tottenham as they moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Sunderland.

Bradley had gone into the game under pressure, with his only win since taking over as manager in October coming in a 5-4 thriller with Crystal Palace last month, and saw Swansea thumped 5-0 at White Hart Lane in the previous fixture.

But the Welsh club bounced back with a dominant second half at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty and a double from Fernando Llorente condemning Sunderland to the bottom of the table.

Bradley told Sky Sports: "It's good work, I think we're proud of it. We don't talk about relief, we talk about pride and trying to build on it.

"Inside the team we knew that in the second half last week we went for it. It turned into a game that the scoreline looked bad but the team needs to be challenged and the response this week has been excellent.

"Our home form, we've talked about how we need to be good at the Liberty, once again our supporters were right there with us. A lot of positives but we also understand there's continued work.

"But for the moment, the things we talked about this week, turning pride into more intensity, into clean sheet and three good goals."

Asked about the clean sheet, he added: "That's essential. We've conceded too many goals, different kinds of goals on different days, just too many.

"So I think the focus throughout was quite good and they get rewarded. It's important also for [goalkeeper] Lukasz [Fabianski], he made some good saves last week in the second half but I think he gets his bonus with the clean sheet."