Bradley named new Le Havre head coach

Former United States boss Bob Bradley has been appointed as head coach of Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

The 57-year-old enjoyed a successful two-year spell with Norwegian side Stabaek, having led them into the domestic top flight and subsequently a place in the Europa League.

Bradley says he is relishing the prospect of bringing similar success to Le Havre after succeeding Thierry Goudet at Stade Oceane.

"This is a new challenge in my career. The directors have shown real motivation, which I share, to build up performance over the long term," he told the club's official website after signing a two-year deal.

"I feel there's a real opportunity here to experience some beautiful sporting and human emotions. I'll put all my experience and expertise to HAC's service to help the club return to the elite of French football, and lay the foundations for an ambitious and solid project."

The club's American owner Vincente Volpe added: "Bob is a natural leader with strong international experience and we are confident that his management skills and experience will bring a lot to Le Havre.

"We're well aware that, in the short term, such a change may create some hazards to the established set-up, but we are confident that this new technical team corresponds to what we think is necessary for sustainable success."

Oswald Tanchot and Pierre Barrieu have joined Bradley's coaching staff at the club.

Le Havre sit fourth in France's second tier after 14 rounds.