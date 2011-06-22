Branca: Inter cannot afford Tevez

The Argentine front-man has provoked intense speculation about his future over the last 12 months, with repeated complaints about life in Manchester and prolonged separation from his young children.

However, recent reports have suggested the 27-year-old is ready to move his family over from his homeland and settle in the north-west of England.

And the chances of a summer departure from Eastlands appear to have waned further now that Inter, previously touted as Tevez’s preferred destination should he seek a move, have ruled themselves out of the running.

"Tevez is a great player, a great character, but absolutely no,” Branca told BBC Sport.

"His salary means it is out of the question. The market is crazy at the moment and it is hard to compete.

"He is a great player but a move for him is out of the question. We have to organise our finances for the financial fair play rules in the next two years.

"We don't have the same revenues from merchandise and match day as the English sides. We are looking for younger players now with great talent, who we can develop."

Branca also revealed financial constraints were the reason the Italian giants failed in their pursuit of another of their summer targets, Udinese winger Alexis Sanchez.

"Take Alexis Sanchez, a player we liked," he said. "Manchester City raised their bid for him to 35 million euros plus a bonus, which ruled us out of the race.

"In the end, the player preferred to go to Barcelona and they got him for 28 million euros and a 10 million euro bonus. Not many clubs can afford that."

