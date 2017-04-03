Brandt agent denies Bayern Munich agreement
There is no truth in reports suggesting Julian Brandt is set to leave Bayer Leverkusen for Bayern Munich, according to his agent.
Julian Brandt's father and agent Jurgen has dismissed claims the Bayer Leverkusen attacker has already reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for a transfer.
Brandt has long been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena and recent reports suggested he will join Bayern at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, when a clause in his contract will allegedly make him available for a fee of €12.5 million.
Nevertheless, the 20-year-old's representative has made it clear no decision has been made on his long-term future just yet.
"It is fake news that Julian has agreed terms with Bayern," Jurgen Brandt told Kicker.
"Julian has never been in the situation where he had to - or wanted to - make a decision on his future."
Brandt joined Leverkusen from Wolfsburg in January 2014 and has since developed into a key figure at the BayArena.
The Germany international's current contract with Bayer is due to expire in 2019.
