Brannagan hoping for Liverpool league debut

Cameron Brannagan is hoping a Premier League debut will not be far away after another strong performance against West Ham in the FA Cup fourth round.

Brannagan, 19, has made six senior appearances for the club he has been at since he was five but he has yet to enter the fray in a Premier League match.

But now the teenage midfielder is hoping that his performance in the 0-0 draw against fellow top-flight outfit West Ham will put him in manager Jurgen Klopp's thoughts for the remainder of the season.

"I'm only young, so I've got to keep my head down and keep working and hopefully I will get my chance in the Premier League," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"Hopefully I can express what I can do and do the business there.

"I've been working at it since I was five. I've loved every minute of it and I don't think it will change.

"It is a big step to come to Melwood and then play at Anfield in front of all the fans.

"But it is an inspiration and I am really proud of myself for doing that and I can't explain how thankful I am to the manager for the opportunity."

At the very least, Brannagan is hoping to line up for Liverpool in the replay against West Ham.

"We did well at times and I think we were unlucky not to win," he added.

"The manager was pleased because we are a young side. He told us that if you make a mistake just carry on, which we all did. The fans helped us and got behind us.

"Now we have the replay at Upton Park and we have got to go there and win. It would be great to play there - another experience for me and the lads."