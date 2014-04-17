Braunschweig announce Gikiewicz capture

The 26-year-old won the the Polish championship in 2012 with Slask Wroclaw, and will join the German club on a free transfer.

Gikiewicz has penned a two-year deal at the Eintracht-Stadion, meaning he will stay at the club until June 2016.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I am very happy that I came to Braunschweig. All have welcomed me very warmly."

Sports director Marc Arnold added: "We noticed Rafal (when) observing matches. We are firmly convinced that he will help us in the next two years."

Braunschweig are currently involved in a battle to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.

They currently prop up the table with 25 points from 30 matches.