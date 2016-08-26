Bravo: Barca will always be in my heart

Manchester City recruit Claudio Bravo penned an open and heartfelt farewell letter to everyone associated with Barcelona, a club who will always have a place in his heart.

Bravo ended his trophy-laden two-year spell at the Camp Nou on Thursday, joining Pep Guardiola's revolution at Premier League giants City on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Chile international goalkeeper won it all in Barcelona, claiming two LaLiga titles, the Champions League, as well as the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

And Bravo used Twitter and Instagram to provide a final farewell to the Spanish champions.

"I wish to express in these lines what is going through my head now that the time has come to say goodbye to such a grand institution as FC Barcelona, whose colours I have been able to proudly defend for two seasons," Bravo wrote.

"The way I have been treated by the coaching staff at FC Barcelona, for the moments I have experienced with such great players, for the love of all the club staff and, of course, for the support and affection that the fans have shown to me at all times.

"I can say that you have made me feel at home and Barca will always have a place in my heart."