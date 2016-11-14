Bravo: Barcelona much bigger than City

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo believes his former club Barcelona are much bigger than the Premier League giants.

Bravo, 33, made the move to City in August, in a deal reportedly worth £17million from the LaLiga champions.

Comparing the clubs, the Chile international said there was no doubt over where they stood in world football.

"They are like Barcelona, but in magnitude, Barcelona is much bigger," Bravo told TVN.

Bravo has endured a mixed start to life at City, who are third in the Premier League and on track in Europe.

He was full of praise for manager Pep Guardiola, saying: "For me, he is the best coach in the world.

"He is also very sincere. You can ask for things related to football, or your family too."