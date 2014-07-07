Bravo relishing fresh start for Barca keepers

The 31-year-old completed a switch to Camp Nou last month, bringing an end to his eight-year association with fellow La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

Barcelona's purchase of the Chile international was part of an overhaul of their goalkeeping options, after the departures of Victor Valdes and understudy Jose Manuel Pinto.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen also arrived from Borussia Monchengladbach, while Jordi Masip is another option after rising through the ranks with the Catalans.

Bravo believes there is an opportunity for all three men to stake a claim for a starting berth.

"I think all three of us are starting from scratch and we are all here for the same thing, for the good of the team," Bravo said at a press conference.

"From my point of view, I am safe in the knowledge that I am here to work as hard as I can. I have never played for any team where I have always known that I'd be the first choice.

"It's a challenge for me. This is a club with a strong goalkeeping tradition."

Replacing someone of Valdes' stature will be no easy feat considering the Spain international won six La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League medals during his lengthy stay at the club.

However, rather than he daunted by the prospect, Bravo is relishing the challenge.

"I am here with the hunger to do things well," he added. "When I arrived at Real Sociedad, [former Spain international Luis] Arconada's name could be heard everywhere.

"Now I am at another club that has had some great goalkeepers with a tremendous history. It's a challenge for me."