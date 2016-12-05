Bravo the world's best goalkeeper, says Pellegrini

Claudio Bravo is the best goalkeeper in the world, according to former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The Chile international joined Pep Guardiola at City for a reported £17million fee in August having spent the previous two years at Barcelona.

Bravo's performances have come in for some criticism since his arrival in England, but former City boss Pellegrini – now in charge of Hebei China Fortune - thinks the 33-year-old's high-profile transfers prove he is the best around.

"It's not that the English are off with Bravo - the [English] press is harsh with the whole world," Pellegrini said to FIFA.

"Moreover, Bravo replaced Hart, who played for England.

"But if Bravo went from Real Sociedad to Barcelona and Barcelona to City, it is because he is the best goalkeeper in the world."

Pellegrini, 63, could have been Bravo's boss at international level, but has rejected the Chile job on four separate occasions.

"Why did I turn it down? Firstly, because [the offers] always came when I was under contract," added Pellegrini.

"Secondly, because national team work bores me. You have matches in September, October, November and March. And in June, when the Copa America is on.

"The rest of the time you have to work in an office, and I like to me out on the pitch."