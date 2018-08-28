Brazil call-up boost for banned Richarlison

Richarlison has been given a boost after his sending off against Bournemouth with a call-up to the Brazil squad to face the United States and El Salvador in September.

The Everton winger started the season in sparkling form, scoring three goals in two games against Wolves and Southampton, but was dismissed on Saturday for a headbutt on Bournemouth's Adam Smith in a 2-2 draw.

His performances caught the eye of Brazil coach Tite and an injury to Fluminense attacker Pedro has put Richarlison, who has featured for his country at Under-20 level, in line for his first full cap.

A statement from the Brazilian Football Confederation said: "The Brazil coaching staff has called up Everton attacker Richarlison.

"The player will form part of the team that will take on the United States and El Salvador on September 7 and 11.

"Richarlison will replace the attacker Pedro. The Fluminense player suffered an injury in his right knee playing against Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Championship on Saturday."