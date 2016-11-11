Brazil defence surprised Argentina - Miranda

Brazil centre-back Miranda took pride in his team's new-found defensive resilience after the resounding 3-0 win over rivals Argentina in Belo Horizonte.

First-half goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar – the Barcelona star's 50th at international level – and a third from Paulinho before the hour completed a stunning triumph for Tite's side.

Since Brazil's latest head coach took the reins on the back of a terrible Copa America Centenario campaign, the Selecao have kept four clean sheets in five victorious qualifiers including each of their past three.

"Following the day to day work of the national team, we are very tactically focused and we surprise people because we do have a good quality defence," said Inter's Miranda, before lavishing praise on Brazil's more box-office contingent in attack.

"We don't even need to comment on our strikers. They are players that are another level. They are very good.

"So if we have a team that is good in terms of defence our attack will solve everything, like what happened today."

Miranda added: "We are going to test our limit. Game by game, players here on the national team are going to have to keep proving every game, since it's only winners that wear this jersey."

Paulinho was similarly impressed by how restricted Argentina's all-star attack was by the time he sealed the points.

"Argentina had a few opportunities but we knew how to read the game well we knew the right time to attack. We had a lot of chances as well," he said.

"The national team is living a really good moment, a moment of trust, but now we have to keep our feet on the ground."