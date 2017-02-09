Brazil to meet Argentina in Melbourne friendly

Brazil will face rivals Argentina in an international friendly in Australia in June.

The South American giants are set to meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 9, in an encounter confirmed by the Victorian Government on Friday.

Both nations may take full-strength squads to Australia, meaning Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar could go head-to-head once more.

The clash takes place just over a year before the start of the World Cup in Russia.

"There's no bigger occasion in football than when Brazil takes on Argentina, and it's coming to Melbourne," Victorian minister for tourism and major events John Eren said.

"These two nations are giants of the world game. This won't just be a showstopper in Melbourne – it's going to be viewed right around the world."

Brazil are top of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying and eased past Argentina 3-0 when the teams met in November.

That extended Brazil's unbeaten run against Argentina to three matches.

Argentina, meanwhile, have struggled, sitting fifth in qualifying and with their place at Russia 2018 far from assured.