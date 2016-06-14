Brazil sack Dunga

Brazil have sacked head coach Dunga following their disappointing exit at the Copa America Centenario group stages.

The Selecao were controversially beaten 1-0 by Peru in Foxborough on Sunday with Raul Ruidiaz's goal allowed to stand despite the forward seemingly using his hand to bundle the ball over the line.

Ecuador's 4-0 win over Haiti meant they progressed to the quarter-finals with Peru and saw Brazil fail to the reach the knockout stages for the first time since 1987.

And their failure in United States spelled the end of Dunga's second stint in charge of the national team, with Brazil confirming the news on Tuesday.

A statement from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) read: "The Brazilian Football Confederation announces that it decided on Tuesday to dissolve the technical committee of the Brazilian national team.

"Coordinator Gilmar Rinaldi, coach Dunga and his entire team leave their positions.

"The decision was taken in agreement during a meeting this afternoon and, from now, the CBF starts the process of choosing the new technical committee of the Brazilian national team.

"The CBF is grateful for the dedication, the seriousness and commitment of the staff while performing the work."

Dunga first coached Brazil between 2006 and 2010 but was dismissed after their quarter-final exit at the World Cup in South Africa.

However, he was charged with restoring national pride following Brazil's humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany at their home World Cup in 2014, which signalled the end of Luiz Felipe Scolari's second reign.

The move has not worked out, though, with Brazil falling in the last eight of the 2015 Copa following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Paraguay.

Brazil are also in a precarious position in South American qualifying for the World Cup in Russia in two years' time.

After six matches, Brazil are outside the qualification places in sixth having won just two, drawing three times and losing once.