Brazil scoreboard not Oar's concern

The FC Utrecht man believes the game will be ideal preparation for coming up against elite teams at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Speaking in Brasilia this week, Oar has praised the team for their hard work and preparation ahead of the daunting game this weekend.

"Obviously everybody wants to win and do as well as they can against opposition like Brazil," the 21-year-old said.

"But I think the most important thing for us is the performance, at the end of the day it is a friendly game and we are using it to prepare for the World Cup."

Considering the former Brisbane Roar player's career is just starting off, Oar is understandably excited to pull on the green and gold against one of the giants of world football.

"Everybody who plays football dreams as a kid about playing opposition of this quality," Oar said.

"If you look at the names that they have then it's going to be a fantastic experience… it's really exciting to be a part of."

Oar has claimed that the Socceroos will attack Brazil in the match and not let them dictate terms, and is hoping to surprise the five-time world champions on Saturday.

"There is nothing really for us to lose, everybody expects Brazil to win easily," Oar said.

"We are confident… I guess if we perform to our capabilities we can maybe turn a few heads."

That sentiment is shared by David Luiz, the Brazil and Chelsea centre-back, who is wary of the opposition he will be lining up against.

"Australia is a very good team, (they've) already qualified for the World Cup, (they) defend well, they will respect Brazil but also will want to win to make history," said the 26-year-old.

"It's a team that plays with two lines of four and is very defensive to try to surprise (teams on the counter-attack)."

Oar has praised the atmosphere in the country, which is already building to the finals next year, citing it as extra incentive to perform against the hosts.

"To be here nine months early, it's just more motivation to come back because it has given everyone a taste of what it is going to be like," Oar said.

"Hopefully the game goes well and everybody performs well, (because) this has really motivated us."