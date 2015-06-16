Brazil v Colombia: Rodriguez welcomes open encounter

Colombia star James Rodriguez believes Brazil's focus on attack will benefit his team in their Copa America clash on Wednesday.

Jose Pekerman's side suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Venezuela in their Group C opener, leaving them with work to do if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

But Rodriguez is confident Colombia can kick-start their campaign with a win at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago.

"Against Brazil I expect a more open game, they can play more in attack, and generate more spaces in the back. It could be good for us," he said on Monday.

"It will not be easy to beat Brazil. We must be together and work together to win games."

Brazil started their Copa with an unconvincing 2-1 victory over Peru as Douglas Costa scored a dramatic late winner for Dunga's men.

Neymar starred throughout and equalised after Brazil had fallen behind following some poor defending, before he also set up Costa's goal.

Brazil have an incredible record against Colombia, winning 17 of the 27 matches between the nations and losing just two.

Included in that streak is a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals of last year's World Cup.

Dunga's Brazil have won 11 matches in a row since their embarrassing exit at that tournament, but he will be hoping for better than their performance against Peru.

Neymar was a standout yet Brazil struggled to create many chances, needing the Barcelona star's brilliance to eventually claim three points.

Pekerman has no plans to make drastic changes with Colombia, lamenting his team's lack of rhythm during their loss to Venezuela.

But he will be hoping for me from his stars, including striker and captain Radamel Falcao.

Monaco striker Falcao had scored in three straight games for Colombia before the Venezuela clash.

Brazil are sure to give Colombia more space as Rodriguez would like, and it will make for an open and attacking encounter.

Pekerman's team will need to contain Neymar given his form in the opener as they eye a much-needed win.