Brazil v Peru: Walace ready to replace Casemiro

Gremio midfielder Walace insists he is ready to replace Casemiro in the Brazil team for their match against Peru on Sunday.

The Real Madrid star is suspended for the final Copa America Centenario Group B game after bookings in previous fixtures against Ecuador and Haiti.

And Walace made his senior international debut in the 7-1 win against the latter, making him the obvious candidate to come into the line-up in Foxborough.

"[Head coach] Dunga has not spoken to me," he said. "But if he chooses me, I will try to do my best.

"Each player has his own style - Casemiro has it. If I am chosen, I will try to do better."

And with his debut out of the way against Haiti, the 21-year-old is calm ahead of a possible first start.

"I was eager to play, but this is normal for any player who comes on for the first time," he said.

"It took a little time to adapt, but I was fine. Today, I am a little more comfortable and hope to have a little more opportunity.

"I am calm - I have passed the stage of having butterflies in my stomach."

Brazil top the group with one game remaining, but they are level on points with opponents Peru.

Both teams have drawn with Ecuador and beaten Haiti, and a defeat for either side in this fixture could be costly.

For the Peruvians, Paolo Guerrero has again impressed in this tournament, and he is a player Walace knows well.

"I faced Guerrero in Corinthians and Flamengo," he added.

"He is a very smart player, we cannot give him much space. He has a good first touch

"He is one of the players we have to worry about."