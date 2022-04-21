BREAKING: Manchester United confirm Erik ten Hag as new manager
By Conor Pope published
Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has been handed a three-year contract at Manchester United, and will take up the role this summer
Erik ten Hag has been formally announced as the new Manchester United manager by the Premier League club.
The Dutchman has been continually linked with the vacant Manchester United job since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in November.
The club finally confirmed the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Ten Hag has been given a three-year contract, running until June 2025.
Ten Hag has been Ajax manager since 2017, lifting the Eredivisie titles in 2019 and 2021, and leading the Dutch table this season, with an astonishing +70 goal difference. He also led the club to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.
In a statement published by Man United, Ten Hag said: "It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.
"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."
🇳🇱👔The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErikApril 21, 2022
John Murtough, Football Director, said: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.
“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.
“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”
