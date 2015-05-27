BREAKING NEWS: Advocaat exits Sunderland and retires from club management

Dick Advocaat will not extend his stay as Sunderland head coach and has decided to retire from club management.

The Dutchman arrived at the Stadium of Light in March following the dismissal of Gus Poyet and guided the club to Premier League safety with a game to spare.

Advocaat, who has previously managed PSV, Rangers and Zenit among others, was visibly emotional after securing the necessary point at Arsenal last Wednesday, before ending the season with a 3-1 defeat at Chelsea.

"At certain moments in your life you have to make a decision and I am almost 68-years-old now," he told the club's official website. "A number of clubs contacted me but the decision was always Sunderland or nobody.

"I would like to thank the chairman [Ellis Short], Lee [Congerton, sporting director], the staff and of course the fans.

"We gave everything in our time there and achieved what we set out to. Sunderland has been one of the highlights of my career."

Short added: "Although I am extremely disappointed, I understand and absolutely respect his decision.

"In his brief time here he made a real impact and lifted the club with his experience and enthusiasm.

"We will always be grateful to him for what he achieved."

Advocaat has also spent time in charge of Netherlands, South Korea, Belgium, Russia and Serbia during an illustrious coaching career.