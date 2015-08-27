BREAKING NEWS: Balotelli finalises return to Milan on loan

Milan have brought Mario Balotelli back to San Siro, sealing a season-long loan deal for the Italy international.

The striker moved to Liverpool from Milan at the start of last season but struggled to make an impact under Brendan Rodgers, scoring just four goals in his first full season.

Balotelli's days at Liverpool appeared numbered when he was left out of their touring party for the pre-season trip to the Far East and Australia.

And, having failed to feature for Liverpool this term, the 25-year-old has passed a medical and will spend this season at Milan - a club he spent 18 months at after leaving Manchester City.

The Serie A club confirmed in a statement: "Mario Balotelli has signed for Milan on loan from Liverpool FC until the 30th of June 2016."