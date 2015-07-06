Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Barca agree Turan deal

Barcelona have announced they have reached an agreement to sign Arda Turan from Atletico Madrid for an initial fee of €34million.

The Turkey international has been linked with a number of Europe's top clubs, but Barcelona announced his capture via their official website on Monday.

Barca are currently under a transfer ban, meaning Turan will be unable to make his debut until January at the earliest.