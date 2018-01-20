BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona refute claims of Griezmann agreement

Barcelona have categorically denied media reports claiming they have already reached an agreement with Antoine Griezmann behind the backs of Atletico Madrid ahead of an end-of-season transfer.

News broke in the Catalan media early on Saturday that Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu had carried out negotiations with Griezmann's representatives and secured his signature for a move before the 2018-19 season.

It was claimed that a clause had been put in place meaning that if either party pulled out of the deal at a later date, the guilty party would be punished financially, with Manchester United still rumoured to be interested in the Frenchman.

The report stressed that Barca were still yet to come to an agreement with Atletico, with the Catalans hoping to bring down the asking price, which is in line with Griezmann's €100million release clause.