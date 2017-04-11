BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona star Neymar suspended for Clasico

Barcelona forward Neymar will be unavailable for the Clasico with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid on April 23 due to a three-match suspension from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Barca were trailing 1-0 in their meeting with Malaga on Saturday when Neymar was shown a second yellow card for a poor challenge on Diego Llorente.

The Brazilian would typically have received a one-match ban for the dismissal but due to his alleged sarcastic applause for the fourth official when he left the pitch, he has been punished further.