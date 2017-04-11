BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona star Neymar suspended for Clasico
Barcelona will have to take on Real Madrid in the Clasico on April 23 without Neymar as the Brazilian forward has been banned.
Barcelona forward Neymar will be unavailable for the Clasico with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid on April 23 due to a three-match suspension from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).
Barca were trailing 1-0 in their meeting with Malaga on Saturday when Neymar was shown a second yellow card for a poor challenge on Diego Llorente.
The Brazilian would typically have received a one-match ban for the dismissal but due to his alleged sarcastic applause for the fourth official when he left the pitch, he has been punished further.
