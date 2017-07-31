BREAKING NEWS: Bayern Munich announce Salihamidzic as new sporting director
Hasan Salihamidzic, who won six Bundesliga titles as a Bayern Munich player, has been named the club's new sporting director.
Bayern Munich have announced the appointment of the club's former midfielder Hasan Salihamidzic as their new sporting director.
Salihamidzic won six Bundesliga titles with Bayern during his playing career and was confirmed in the role at a press conference on Monday.
Bayern have operated without a sporting director for the last year after Matthias Sammer stepped down from the role due to ill health.
Captain Philipp Lahm had been expected to take up the role but the right-back opted to take time away from the game following his retirement at the end of the season.
