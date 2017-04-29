BREAKING NEWS: Bayern Munich extend record with fifth straight Bundesliga title win

Bayern Munich extended their own record by winning a fifth consecutive Bundesliga title after battering Wolfsburg 6-0 at the Volkswagen Arena.

RB Leipzig's goalless draw against lowly Ingolstadt earlier on Saturday left the door ajar for Bayern to retain their title and give Carlo Ancelotti a league winners' medal in his first season since replacing Pep Guardiola.

The match was all but over by half-time as David Alaba's exquisite free-kick and a brace from Robert Lewandowski had Bayern 3-0 ahead by the break, and second-half goals for Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich completed the rout and ensured that Bayern wrapped up the title with three matches to spare.

The Bavarians became the first team in Bundesliga history to win four straight titles last season and have now extended their own record.

The title victory will go some way to softening the blow of a difficult month for Bayern, who were knocked out the Champions League in a contentious quarter-final tie against Real Madrid, while they also fell in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals to rivals Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

That defeat was part of a run of just one win in seven matches and led to speculation some of Bayern's squad have become disillusioned with Ancelotti's methods, prompting the Italian to deny his position was under threat.

But Bayern can now celebrate another league success ahead of a renewed attempt at challenging on all fronts again next season.