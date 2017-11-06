BREAKING NEWS: Bilic sacked by West Ham

Slaven Bilic has been sacked by West Ham after leading his side to only two wins in 11 Premier League matches.

The Hammers' only victories of the campaign have come at home to newly promoted Huddersfield Town and struggling Swansea City, the latter courtesy of a 90th-minute winner.

Bilic's time appeared to be running short when Brighton and Hove Albion stormed to a 3-0 win at the London Stadium on October 20, before his players threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at bottom club Crystal Palace.

And the former defender's fate was sealed by a sound 4-1 beating at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday, ending a reign that started in June 2015 and yielded seventh and eighth-place finishes in the top flight.

Former Everton and Sunderland manager David Moyes is widely reported to be in line to replace Bilic, who leaves with West Ham 18th in the Premier League.

9 - Only in their last relegation campaign of 2010-11 (7) have West Ham had fewer points after 11 PL games than their 9 this season. Gone. November 6, 2017

"West Ham United can confirm that Slaven Bilic has today left his position with the club," a West Ham statement read.

"The chairmen and board of West Ham United would like to place on record their thanks and gratitude to Slaven and his team for their services over the past two-and-a-half years, but believe a change is now necessary in order for the club to move forward positively and in line with their ambition.

"West Ham United can confirm that Bilic's coaching assistants Nikola Jurcevic, Edin Terzic, Julian Dicks and Miljenko Rak have also left the club with immediate effect.

"The club's search for a new manager to take West Ham United forward is underway and an announcement regarding Bilic’s successor is expected to be made over the coming days."

West Ham visit Watford on November 19 after the international break, with that game seemingly set to be the first test for Moyes - who parted company with Sunderland following their relegation from the Premier League last season - should he get the job.

Moyes replaced Sam Allardyce at the Stadium of Light in July last year, but the former Everton and Manchester United boss claimed just six league wins in his time on Wearside as they finished bottom of the table.