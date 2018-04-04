BREAKING NEWS: Brandt commits to Leverkusen with contract extension

Julian Brandt has signed an extended contract with Bayer Leverkusen, committing himself to the Bundesliga club until June 2021.

The 21-year-old Germany winger has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool, although the Bundesliga champions reportedly ended their pursuit in February.

Brandt still had a year to run on his previous contract but, in extending by a further two seasons, Leverkusen have ruled out the prospect of losing one of their prized assets on a free transfer – as was the case for Schalke when Leon Goretzka sealed his switch to Bayern for next season in January.

"I feel totally comfortable and I see something super big growing here," Brandt told his club's official website.

"This has recently been shown to me by the recent contract renewals of Jonathan Tah and Lars Bender.

"The two of them, just like me, are convinced they can achieve something with this team."