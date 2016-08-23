BREAKING NEWS: Bravo nearing City move, admits Guardiola

Claudio Bravo is close to signing for Manchester City from Barcelona, Pep Guardiola has revealed.

Speculation has been rife that the Chile international would leave the Spanish champions and join City, casting further doubt over the future of Joe Hart as Guardiola continues to shake things up at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has chosen to start Willy Caballero in goal over Hart in City's first three games of the season, with the Argentinian seemingly deemed more suitable to the manager's belief in playing the ball out from the back.

At a media conference on Tuesday ahead of City's Champions League play-off second leg at home to Steaua Bucharest, Guardiola was asked about Bravo flying to Manchester for a medical.

"I cannot deny what everyone knows," he replied. “But until a deal is complete, I cannot answer."

With City 5-0 up from the first leg in Romania, Guardiola is expected to make changes to his starting XI. The Spaniard said Hart had "a chance" of being selected, and rubbished suggestions he and the England international had fallen out.

"I have an excellent relationship with Joe. We spoke about football. I am clear with him, him with me."