BREAKING NEWS: Carver leaves Newcastle

John Carver has left Newcastle United by mutual consent.

Carver was promoted to the head coaching role from assistant manager on an initial interim basis in January after Alan Pardew left for Crystal Palace, before the club later placed him in charge until the end of the season.

The 50-year-old endured a miserable time in the dugout, though, overseeing just three wins from 19 Premier League matches, as Newcastle narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship.

Former Derby County and England boss Steve McClaren has long been tipped to take over at St James' Park, and it was initially thought that Carver could return to his previous role as assistant.

However, Newcastle have now confirmed that he and coach Steve Stone have departed they continue to re-shape their managerial team.

Managing director Lee Charnley commented: "After discussions with John it was mutually agreed that in the best interests of the club moving forward, and to enable the new head coach to build his own coaching team, we would go our separate ways.

"John loves Newcastle United and no-one could have worked with more passion and enthusiasm than he did.

"John's connection with the club dates back to 1979 when he joined as an apprentice. He has always put the club first and the recent discussions we had only reaffirmed this.

"He is a man of great character and dignity and will always be welcome at Newcastle United. We wish him every success in the future."

Carver himself added: "It has been a privilege to serve as head coach of this great football club.

"The fans and the region deserve a successful team and both myself and my support staff worked very hard with the squad that was available to us.

"I would like to thank all of the staff at the club for their dedication, including Steve Stone in particular. I am also grateful to the owner and to Lee Charnley for their support during my tenure.

"I wish the club every success for the future and steeled with the experience of the last six months, I am eager and ready for the next challenge."