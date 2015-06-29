BREAKING NEWS: Cech leaves Chelsea to join Arsenal

Petr Cech has completed a move across London from Premier League champions Chelsea to Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

The vastly experienced 33-year-old goalkeeper has agreed a "long-term contract" at the Emirates Stadium.

With Thibaut Courtois having excelled in his first season as Chelsea number one, Cech has opted to end an 11-year stay at Stamford Bridge that saw him make just under 500 appearances for the club and win a host of major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

David Ospina finished last term as Arsene Wenger's first-choice stopper in the Premier League after Wojciech Szczesny fell out of favour, although the latter was preferred in cup competitions and formed part of the side that defeated Aston Villa to win the FA Cup.

Arsenal manager Wenger said: "Petr Cech is a player that I have admired for a long time and I am very pleased that he has decided to join us.

"He has proven over many seasons that he is one of the outstanding keepers in the world and he will add great strength to our squad."

Cech added: "I'm really excited about joining Arsenal Football Club and can't wait to join up for pre-season.

"I have the same commitment to football, the same motivation and the same hunger for success as I had at the beginning of my career, and I love the challenges brought by the top-quality players you face while playing in the Premier League.

"When Arsene Wenger spoke to me about his ambitions for this club, and how he saw me as part of this team, the decision was clear."

A Chelsea statement paid tribute to Cech, who kept a record 228 clean sheets for the club after joining from Rennes in 2004.

It read: "Chelsea Football Club thanks Petr for his fantastic service over the past 11 years, and in particular for his immense contribution to our success in that time."