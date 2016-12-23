BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea confirm Oscar sale to Shanghai SIPG

Chelsea have announced that midfielder Oscar has agreed to join Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG.

Following widespread speculation, the Brazil international has finalised a move after the Premier League leaders accepted an offer reportedly worth €60million.

The 25-year-old will join the CSL outfit at the beginning of the January transfer window.

Oscar moved to Stamford Bridge in 2012 from Internacional and won the Europa League, the EFL Cup and the Premier League in his first three seasons with the club.

He fell down the pecking order following the arrival of Antonio Conte as manager, however, and has only started one match since September.

Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez has been linked with a switch to the Blues as a result of Oscar's departure.