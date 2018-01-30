BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea seal swoop for Emerson from Roma
Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri has joined Chelsea as competition for Marcos Alonso at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea have announced the arrival of Brazilian full-back Emerson Palmieri from Roma.
Emerson, who is still working his way back to full fitness after a serious knee injury, is believed to have cost an initial £17.5million and has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.
The 23-year-old will provide competition for incumbent left-back Marcus Alonso following a move that was facilitated by Kenedy's loan exit to Newcastle United.
Negotiations over a potential double-signing involving Roma striker Edin Dzeko stalled and Chelsea had to settle for a deal that does not include the former Manchester City target man.
Emerson, who began his career at Santos in Brazil, arrived in Serie A on loan at Palermo in August 2014. He joined Roma the following season but was only signed permanently in December 2016.
. is a Blue!Full story January 30, 2018
"I came here because it’s a great team with a great history," the defender told the club's official website. "Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club.
"English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here but it is going to be even more beautiful to play it."
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are delighted to welcome Emerson to the club. He is a young and talented player who strengthens the squad and will provide excellent competition for places as we pursue success in three different competitions."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.