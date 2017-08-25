BREAKING NEWS: David Villa earns shock Spain recall at the age of 35

Spain's record goalscorer David Villa has been handed a shock recall for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Liechtenstein at the age of 35.

The former Barcelona forward has scored 59 times for his country, winning Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup, but has not featured for Spain since they were dumped out of the 2014 World Cup in the group stages.

Villa has scored 19 goals in MLS for New York City FC this season and joins a Spain side currently leading Italy in Group G on goal difference, with four games remaining.