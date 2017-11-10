BREAKING NEWS: Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
Marseille and Patrice Evra have "decided to end their collaboration", with the banned France defender's contract terminated immediately.
Marseille have terminated Patrice Evra's contract with immediate effect after the veteran defender was suspended by UEFA until the end of this season for kicking out at a supporter.
