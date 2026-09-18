Newcastle United are yet to discover the full extent of Anthony Elanga's injury.

The Magpies are preparing for their final league clash before the international break, with this season's surprise package Hull City travelling up to Tyneside for this weekend's match.

However, Elanga will be among several Newcastle players who will play no part in the match.

Matthias Jaissle 'sad' to be without Elanga

Matthias Jaissle will be without several of his players for this weekend's game against Hull City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking before this weekend's match, Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle said Elanga was due to go for an MRI scan to get more "clarity" on his situation.

He said: "No real update on Anthony. I've spoken with him now, he is heading for an MRI scan. We will get more clarity after that, and hope it's not too serious.

Will Osula is among a list of injured players for Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It is sad after the great start he had. He is a key strength in our squad and we want to stay positive."

Among Newcastle's growing list of injury concerns are striker Will Osula, Amar Dedic and Jacob Ramsey, while Nico Gonzalez will also be absent for the Tigers' visit due to concussion protocol.

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The ex-Man City man had to be removed during Newcastle's heavy defeat to Leeds on Monday night, after taking a knock to the head.

Jaissle added: “It was just unlucky. It was not a big hit, but the hit was was strong enough and precise enough to knock him out.

"We need to be smart, we have the responsibility then to follow the protocol from the league, which I really think it's so good that we're so advanced in that approach, so he's missing the Saturday's match."

Hull have been this season's surprise package so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jaissle is wary of this weekend's opponents, who have shocked with their performances so far, beating Manchester United and drawing away at Chelsea.

He added: "Hull are doing a great job, they have a clear identity. They know exactly what they are doing and what their strengths are and how to execute them on the pitch.

"We need to take their strengths away and use their weaknesses to get a good result."