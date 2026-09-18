Cole Palmer has been called up to the England squad for the upcoming international break

Thomas Tuchel has urged both Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold to prove why they deserve to be in the England squad after both earned recalls.

The Three Lions are due to play against Spain, Czechia and Croatia over the next three weeks, in what looks like an opportunity for them to prove a point of their own.

At his squad announcement today, the England boss has said that both Palmer and Alexander-Arnold show the best versions of themselves during the upcoming games.

England face Spain, Croatia and Czechia in upcoming fixtures

Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duo were left out of Tuchel's World Cup squad, as England reached the semi-finals of the competition.

But both have started their respective seasons well and are now in a good position to make an impact on the international stage.

Thomas Tuchel has named his latest England squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at his squad announcement, Tuchel said: "Cole has his start that he always had but he has his numbers back, he has his assists back, he has decisive goals back so that is why he is in the squad. I think he has a point to prove and the same goes for Trent.

"He was never off the list, he was never non-selectable for us and it is his chance to show, come to camp and be the best version of himself."

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Also returning to the squad is Lewis Hall, who also missed out on the World Cup squad, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been recalled.

Tuchel said that the door is "100% always open" for players to return if they have been left out of the squad.

Meanwhile, Rio Ngumoha and Alex Scott both received full call-ups after being among three players who travelled to the USA to help with pre-tournament training, alongside Fulham youngster Josh King.

Rio Ngumoha has been called up to the England squad (Image credit: Jorge Horsted/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

King was close to getting a call-up as well, but Tuchel said he wanted a "tight" squad to work with.

He continued: "Josh especially had a fantastic start to the season with Fulham, it was very close but in the end I felt like we keep the squad tight and keep the players that come into the camp with trust in the number.

"Josh is there with the U21, but he was close and on the radar."

The full squad is: Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United)



Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarrell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)



Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth)



Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)