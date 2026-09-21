‘I always knew I wanted to play here’ Lewis Hall ‘buzzing’ after committing future to Newcastle United

This past summer was in equal parts harrowing and exciting for Newcastle United fans, with the first phase of the Saudi Arabian-backed project coming to an abrupt end at St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s three most valuable assets - Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali - all departed for huge profits as the club embarked on a new trading model to help combat financial restrictions.

On top of that, former captain Kieran Trippier also exited, before the bombshell news at the end of July that manager Eddie Howe would be stepping away too. There were genuine questions about the direction of travel on Tyneside and supporters were understandably concerned.

'I knew I'd play here one day'

Lewis Hall (Image credit: Getty Images)

It all brought a much-needed reset, though, with a newer, younger squad assembled under exciting German coach Matthias Jaissle.

Keeping fullback Lewis Hall, who signed a new contract until 2031 last week before being recalled to the England squad having missed out on the World Cup, was critical for restoring faith. Manchester United made no secret of their desire to poach him.

Michael Carrick's Manchester United were keen on Hall this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jaissle had warned of teething issues at the start of a transitional campaign and the Magpies hosted Hull City on Saturday looking to bounce back from a 4-1 humbling at Leeds United. Hall scored in a 2-1 victory, marking his big week in the perfect way.

After the game, the 22-year-old reaffirmed his pride at extending his stay at the club he supported as a boy through his father’s roots, despite being born in Slough.

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“When I was younger, I had a stadium tour,” he explained. “Then when I was in the academy at Chelsea I would always look out for their results. I used to watch the games on TV.

“I genuinely thought I would play here one day. I didn’t necessarily think it would be so soon in my career but I’m here now and I’m buzzing.

“I’m always proud of every game I play, I never take it for granted. I’m really proud to represent this team and this city. When you win, the feeling around the city is so good and I’m really happy.”

Lewis Hall at St James' Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hall’s Premier League debut came at St James’ Park for Chelsea in 2022, and he admits he knew then where he wanted his future to lie.

“I wasn’t thinking about it much around the game because I caught up in the moment. When I got home, I thought how good it would be to play here. The atmosphere was incredible that day; I’m buzzing to be here for a lot more games.”

It was quite a shock that Hall didn’t make the World Cup squad, and he admits that loss took a toll on him initially. But with so many of his friends and team-mates involved, he managed to enjoy the experience like all England fans.

Matthias Jaissle (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was gutted. In football, you never take anything for granted, but I'd say I wasn't necessarily expecting it, if I'm being completely honest. Obviously everyone has their own opinions and you've got to respect that.

“But as soon as the first couple of weeks were done, when I realised I wasn't going to be there, I just had to think to myself that if I wasn't a footballer, what would I be doing, and that's supporting England.

“So I was just with my mates watching the games together and just being a fan.

“I was obviously supporting Dan [Burn], Elliot [Anderson], Anthony [Gordon], and big Tino [Livramento].

“I was buzzing for them and wanted all of them to do so well. So, when I was watching them and they were all playing really well, it obviously made me proud as well.”

Nico O'Reilly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hall wants to prove a point to Thomas Tuchel as he prepares to go up against Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly for the left back spot in England’s Nations League games against Spain, Croatia and Czech Republic home and away.

“You play enough games in a season anyways where they can see how you play, see what you're good at, can improve on and how you fit into the squad.

“It's always nice to go there and create a good impression. I'll be looking to do that. I'm just looking forward to meeting up with everyone again, because it's been a while.”

England will benefit from Hall’s quality over the next couple of weeks, but his new contract is symbolic for Newcastle. He may love the club deeper than most players, but crucially, he sees a bright future in turbulent times.