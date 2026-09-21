Liverpool offer confirmed for new defensive midfielder: report

Iraola may be after a defensive midfielder

A Liverpool offer for a defensive midfielder has been revealed, with the Reds seemingly overrun in the engine room at the start of the season.

New manager Andoni Iraola has enjoyed an unbeaten start to his Anfield tenure – and hasn't lost in the Premier League since January – but there are huge concerns over his squad and the inbalance of profiles at the Basque's disposal.

With several big-money talents on the left and in attack, there are no qualms about Liverpool's attacking talent – but questions have been raised about how swamped the Merseysiders are in midfield.

Liverpool DO want a defensive midfielder - and have made a move

Dominik Szoboszlai has played in a double-pivot this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

This weekend, Iraola fielded a double-pivot of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, in a 1-0 win over his former club Bournemouth.

Seeing Szoboszlai in a two-man midfield has become a fixture of the start of the season, with Reds one-club man Jamie Carragher critical of the club's set-up early in the Premier League season.

Jamie Carragher has criticised Liverpool's midfield this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new report from Tuttomercatoweb claims that the Reds made an offer to Aleksandar Stankovic over the summer, with the Inter Milan star having impressed last season at Club Brugge.

Stankovic – son of Inter legend Dejan – was apparently on the table as part of the deal that took Curtis Jones to San Siro, but with the Serbian wanting to remain at Inter, the move never materialised.

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The Milan-born Serbian international midfielder has been on the periphery of the Nerazzurri's team this season, however, with a move for more playing time a possibility for January.

Liverpool currently have just Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister as their most senior defensive-minded central midfielders, with Trey Nyoni having impressed in glimpses this season, and FourFourTwo understanding that Iraola is keen to give him plenty of opportunities this term.

Despite bringing in the likes of Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet this summer to strengthen the first XI, Liverpool didn't land every target they set out to acquire.

Aleksandar Stankovic is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Mattia Pistoia - Inter/Inter via Getty Images))

Yankuba Minteh was high on the wish list to replace Mohamed Salah – but a move was difficult to navigate with the Gambian winger missing the start of the campaign through injury.

Liverpool also have concerns at full-back with 2025's marquee buys Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong both struggling in the early stages of the season.

Stankovic is worth €32 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Manchester City when Premier League action returns after the international break.