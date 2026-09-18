Is Joao Pedro injured this weekend? Chelsea sweat on fitness of star forward

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The Chelsea attacker has scored three in four games already this season - but will Joao Pedro be fit for Brentford tonight?

Chelsea&#039;s Joao Pedro reacts after scoring a goal during the Sydney Super Cup football match between Chelsea FC and the Western Sydney Wanderers at Stadium Australia in Sydney on July 28, 2026.
Joao Pedro picked up a knock in Chelsea's draw with Hull last weekend. (Image credit: DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea look set to be without striker Joao Pedro for tonight's clash with Brentford.

The 24-year-old has started this season in tremendous form, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

However, during last weekend's 2-2 draw with Hull City, the Brazilian picked up a knock that is expected to rule him out of this evening's game.

Pedro has dropped out of Brazil squad

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Joao Pedro of Chelsea poses for a photograph after winning the Mens Player of the Season 2025/26 award prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Joao Pedro has withdrawn from the Brazil squad for the upcoming international break (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedro has pulled out of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the upcoming international break.

The forward was due to be involved in two friendlies against Australia next week, but has since withdrawn.

English Premier League football club Chelsea&#039;s team Manager Xabi Alonso speaks during a press conference in Sydney on July 27, 2026.

Xabi Alonso has said there's still a chance Joao Pedro could play tonight (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, despite his withdrawal from international duty, Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has refused to rule out Pedro's availability for this evening.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Alonso suggested there was a possibility that the 24-year-old could be involved.

He said: "In terms of injuries and in terms of the squad, we are having the last training session tomorrow so no one is ruled out for us for Friday.

"I prefer to be cautious and we will wait until tomorrow to take the final decision on every player."

Nevertheless, Pedro was absent from an open training session earlier this week and reports in Brazil claim that he's been advised to rest for three weeks.

Danny Welbeck of Chelsea celebrates their first goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Chelsea and Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on August 27, 2026 in London, England.

Danny Welbeck could step in to replace Joao Pedro (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images))

According to ESPN Brasil, the striker has been recommended to rest for three weeks and is therefore unlikely to play this evening.

That could pave the way for a first Chelsea Premier League start for Danny Welbeck.

The ex-Brighton man has scored three goals this season in the Carabao Cup and made two substitute's appearances in the league.

Ryan Gray
Ryan Gray
Freelance Writer

Ryan Gray is a freelance writer, covering mainly travel and occasionally sport. He previously spent two years as Sports Editor at the Watford Observer before turning his hand to travel writing, with his work appearing in various national UK publications. He has gone from providing matchday commentary for Blyth Spartans to covering FA Cup and Euros finals, as well as interviewing the likes of Claudio Ranieri, Alan Shearer and Glenn Hoddle, among other big names. 

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