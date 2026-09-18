Is Joao Pedro injured this weekend? Chelsea sweat on fitness of star forward

Joao Pedro picked up a knock in Chelsea's draw with Hull last weekend.

Chelsea look set to be without striker Joao Pedro for tonight's clash with Brentford.

The 24-year-old has started this season in tremendous form, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

However, during last weekend's 2-2 draw with Hull City, the Brazilian picked up a knock that is expected to rule him out of this evening's game.

Pedro has dropped out of Brazil squad

Joao Pedro has withdrawn from the Brazil squad for the upcoming international break (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedro has pulled out of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the upcoming international break.

The forward was due to be involved in two friendlies against Australia next week, but has since withdrawn.

Xabi Alonso has said there's still a chance Joao Pedro could play tonight (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, despite his withdrawal from international duty, Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has refused to rule out Pedro's availability for this evening.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Alonso suggested there was a possibility that the 24-year-old could be involved.

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He said: "In terms of injuries and in terms of the squad, we are having the last training session tomorrow so no one is ruled out for us for Friday.

"I prefer to be cautious and we will wait until tomorrow to take the final decision on every player."

Nevertheless, Pedro was absent from an open training session earlier this week and reports in Brazil claim that he's been advised to rest for three weeks.

Danny Welbeck could step in to replace Joao Pedro (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images))

According to ESPN Brasil, the striker has been recommended to rest for three weeks and is therefore unlikely to play this evening.

That could pave the way for a first Chelsea Premier League start for Danny Welbeck.

The ex-Brighton man has scored three goals this season in the Carabao Cup and made two substitute's appearances in the league.