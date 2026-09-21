Arsenal given green light for January forward move: report

Arsenal have been given fresh optimism of signing a striker in the January transfer window.

After winning all six of their opening fixtures of the season in all competitions, Arsenal came unstuck at the Amex at the weekend, with a 3-0 loss to a rampant Brighton & Hove Albion, highlighting some of the underlying issues that the Gunners have had despite great early-season form.

While not solely the reason for the defeat, manager Mikel Arteta had a distinct lack of pace in his frontline and from the bench, while Kai Havertz missed a one-on-one late on to salvage a consolation goal.

Arsenal could be back in for Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez has endured a tough start to the season (Image credit: Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Arsenal keenly pursued Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid over the summer, but the Argentine chose to remain in Spain, after practically burning bridges with his employers to force a move to Barcelona, which never materialised.

With Atleti flat-out refusing to sell to Barça, the Catalan giants pivoted and have fielded Raphinha as a centre-forward instead, to spectacular effect: the Brazilian has 14 goals in just eight games this season, with the Blaugrana having netted 31 times in seven La Liga fixtures.

Raphinha is on fire at Barcelona (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to Fichajes in Spain, Hansi Flick's side have moved on from the idea of signing Alvarez with pressing concerns elsewhere in the team – especially in defence, with a lack of options at centre-back.

The former Manchester City striker, meanwhile, has started just once for Diego Simeone since the World Cup – the opening Champions League loss to Liverpool – with Los Colchoneros winning the Madrid Derby at the weekend with summer signings Kang-in Lee and Jonathan David paired in attack.

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The situation certainly gives Arsenal hope that a midseason move could suit all parties: with Alvarez clearly unhappy at the Metropolitano and Raphinha on fire, Arsenal may well represent a sensible option, even on loan.

With Alvarez's value seemingly tanking by the week and Arsenal keen to add firepower, even a short-term move could help rehabilitate the 26-year-old's fortunes ahead of a potential summer move.

Arteta, meanwhile, appears to have lost confidence in Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swede yet to start a Premier League match this term and disappointing in his appearances in Europe and the Carabao Cup.

Viktor Gyokeres has barely played this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal are evaluating all options ahead of the winter transfer window, with Max Dowman's status within the squad a possible knock-on effect for any move.

The teenager was preferred off the bench to Noni Madueke on Saturday afternoon, but while a loan move of his own could provide him with significant minutes in his development, he may well grow in importance to a team who lost Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard in attack over the summer, replacing the trio with just Christos Tzolis.

Alvarez is worth €120 million, as per Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Leeds United when Premier League action returns after the international break.